Markets

Saputo Swings To Q3 Profit

February 06, 2026 — 12:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAPIF, SAP.TO), a Canadian-based dairy processor, on Friday reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net earnings came in at $220 compared with the loss of $518 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.53, versus loss per share of $1.22 last year.

Adjusted net earnings increased to $235 million from $167 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.57 versus $0.39 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $492 million from $417 million in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to $4.89 billion from $4.99 billion in the prior year.

On Thursday, Saputo closed trading 0.21% higher at CAD 42.52 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.