Saputo Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO), a Canadian dairy company, on Friday reported that net earnings increased in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $185 million from $126 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.45 versus $0.30 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net earnings increased to $198 million from $157 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.48 versus $0.37 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $450 million from $389 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $4.72 billion from $4.71 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expects steady growth across all regions in fiscal 2026, driven by U.S. and Canada sector expansion, efficiency initiatives, stable dairy markets, and disciplined cost and capital management, while planning to renew its share repurchase program.

On Thursday, Saputo closed trading 0.41% higher at CAD 34.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.