SAP's Signavio Integrates Experience Data to Boost Outcome

SAP SE SAP recently announced the availability of a new solution within the SAP Signavio software that integrates experience data obtained from end-user surveys (customer, supplier or employee) with core IT systems.

This will enable enterprises to enhance their end-to-end business processes and boost operational efficiency and customer experience.

SAP noted that journey to process analytics capabilities embedded within the SAP Signavio software recently finished beta testing with more than 25 companies worldwide. It is now available to all customers through the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite. Also, SAP added that SAP Signavio will now be an SAP brand.

SAP acquired Signavio, a well-known name in the business process intelligence and process management domain, in March 2021. The acquisition has significantly boosted SAP’s business process transformation suite of solutions.

With the new process analytics capability, SAP is looking to provide clients with vital inputs regarding internal operations’ impact on end users. SAP expects the significant demand for its new solution, based on the recent success of the SAP Signavio Journey Modeler solution. SAP is also working on its go-to-market collaborators to meet the demand for its new solution.

SAP Signavio is an important aspect of the company’s Rise with SAP offering. Launched in the first quarter of 2021, Rise with SAP is a thorough solution designed to offer support to clients for managing all their business needs. The solution encompasses Cloud ERP, Business Platform and Analytics along with Business Process Intelligence, Outcome-driven services and tools, among others.

SAP’s performance is being driven by strength in the cloud business, especially the Rise with SAP solution. The Rise with SAP offering now has a 1,300-strong user base.

For fourth-quarter 2021, SAP reported total revenues, on a non-IFRS basis, of €7.981 billion ($9.128 billion). The figure increased 6% year over year (up 3% at constant currency or cc).

For 2022, SAP anticipates cloud revenues in the range of €11.55-€11.85 billion, suggesting a 23-26% increase at cc. Cloud and software revenues are now expected between €25 billion and €25.5 billion, calling for a 4-6% rise at cc.

Recently, Microsoft MSFT leveraged the Rise with SAP solution on the Azure cloud platform to change some of the company’s big SAP ERP deployments.

Microsoft will be able to faster implement new capabilities and technologies by leveraging the Rise with SAP solution. This will enable Microsoft to smoothly run its business on a “cloud-first solution”, which is also unified with the other SAP solutions used by Microsoft, added SAP.

At present, SAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SAP have lost 8% against the industry’s rise of 21.6% in the past year.

