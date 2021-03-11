SAP's (SAP) Fieldglass Applications Leveraged by Capgemini

SAP SE SAP recently announced that the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management and SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement applications were leveraged by Capgemini to manage its skilled contingent workforce.

SAP Fieldglass applications will enable the company to automate and systematize the sourcing, engagement, management as well as pay of its flexible workforce. With automating the process of managing contingent workforce, Capgemini will benefit from increased efficacy and adherence to compliance requirements.

As majority of Capgemini’s worldwide contingent workforce activity will come under the purview of SAP Fieldglass applications, it will assist the company in assessing expenditures as well as explore cost containment opportunities.This, in turn, will boost strategic decision-making.

SAP Fieldglass applications will offer increased visibility in management of flexible labor by providing thorough reporting that includes insights on parameters like fill rate, job posting, time to hire, cost and compliance, among others.

The SAP Fieldglass applications will extend flexibility in supporting and managing of Capgemini’s comprehensive portfolio of services and drive efficiency.

Opportunities in the Services Procurement Market Bode Well

Globally, the services procurement market is being driven by higher availability of freelancers as well as need for efficient spend management for flexible labor, per a MarketsAndMarkets report. Also, the adoption of services procurement solutions among various verticals like information technology, manufacturing, banking and financial services as well as telecom is proving impetus to the market.

Per a report available on ResearchAndMarkets, the worldwide services procurement market is expected to register CAGR of 10.4% between 2020 and 2027 and reach $1.5 billion.

SAP Fieldglass applications refer to the company’s open vendor management system based on cloud. These applications are aimed at helping business enterprises with management of their external workforce.

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management offering assists organisations in automating the complete hiring process for flexible labor. SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement services focus on simplifying engagement for external service providers to augment cost savings and ensure adherence to compliance needs.

Under its Intelligent Spend Platform, SAP offers collaborative commerce capabilities (Ariba), flexible workforce management (Fieldglass) as well as effortless travel and expense processing (Concur).

However, SAP needs to watch out for increasing competition in the space from the likes of Beeline, DCR Workforce, Provade, and Upwork UPWK.

