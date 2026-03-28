Sappi (JSE:SAP) Price Target Decreased by 13.49% to 22.24

The average one-year price target for Sappi (JSE:SAP) has been revised to R22,24 / share. This is a decrease of 13.49% from the prior estimate of R25,71 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R18,18 to a high of R28,89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.68% from the latest reported closing price of R1 680,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sappi. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 96.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.28%, an increase of 297.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.68% to 207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 160K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 65.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 91.47% over the last quarter.

CAFRX - Africa Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 53.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 118.57% over the last quarter.

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