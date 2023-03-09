SAP Unveils SAP Datasphere, Strikes Several Partnerships

SAP SE SAP recently announced the next generation of its SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution — SAP Datasphere. The solution is designed to aid data professionals to deliver quick access to vital business data across the organization's data landscape without compromising on business context and logic, added SAP.

Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Datasphere boasts a combined experience for data integration, data cataloging, data warehousing, semantic modeling, data federation and data virtualization. It also features robust enterprise database safety functions including security, encryption and governance.

Existing customers of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud are not required to perform any extra step or migrate to utilize the SAP Datasphere solution.

SAP also has established partnerships with some of the AI and data management companies, including Collibra NV, Confluent Inc, Databricks Inc and DataRobot Inc. The purpose of these collaborations is to boost the functionality of SAP Datasphere to aid business organizations to create a unified data architecture that securely integrates SAP software data as well as non-SAP data. By combining both SAP and third-party data, businesses will be able to unlock newer insights and drive business outcomes, added SAP.

Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and a leading enterprise resource planning software provider.

SAP’s performance is being driven by continued strength in its cloud business (especially the new Rise with SAP solution) across all regions as well as momentum in SAP’s business technology platform particularly the S/4HANA solutions. In the last reported quarter, SAP’s total revenues, on a non-IFRS basis, was €8.436 billion, up 6% year over year (up 1% at constant currency or cc).

The company’s restructuring plan is expected to better align its operating models and go-to-market approach with its accelerated cloud transformation. Frequent product launches like SAP Build and strategic collaborations bode well.

Given the continued business momentum, the company provided strong outlook for 2023. SAP anticipates cloud revenues in the range of €15.3-€15.7 billion, suggesting an increase of 22-25% at cc for 2023.

Cloud and software revenues are now expected to be between €28.2 billion and €28.7 billion, implying a 6-8% rise at cc.

The company continues to expect non-IFRS operating profit in the range of €8.8-€9.1 billion, indicating a rise of 10-13% at cc. Free cash flow is expected to be nearly €5 billion.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

