SAP To Buy EAM Software Maker LeanIX; Terms Not Disclosed

September 07, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German software major SAP SE (SAP) announced Thursday its agreement to acquire LeanIX GmbH, a maker of enterprise architecture management or EAM software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

LeanIX, a privately held company, offers software-as-a-service that enables more than 1,000 customers globally. It has been a strategic partner of SAP and for SAP Signavio solutions for 10 years.

With the planned acquisition, SAP is expected to expand its business transformation portfolio, giving customers access to the full suite of tools required for continuous business transformation and facilitating AI-enabled process optimization.

Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said, "Systems and processes go hand in hand. Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys. Building on our decades of expertise, we'll embed generative AI to offer self-optimizing applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximizing cash flow while minimizing their environmental impact."

