SAP Overhauls Services and Support Portfolio to Boost Uptake

SAP SE SAP recently announced that it was streamlining its services and support portfolio to focus primarily on customer adoption and consumption. As the company focuses on its cloud business, the revamped portfolio will foster improved collaboration between clients and SAP ecosystem, noted the company.

SAP’s services and support portfolio includes solutions like SAP Preferred Success, SAP MaxAttention and SAP Enterprise Support. The company also added embedded launch activities and SAP Business Journeys solution to the portfolio.

SAP’s services and support portfolio have been built for the cloud and aids customers in gaining access to extensions and services suited to their needs, noted the German tech giant. The overhauled portfolio will offer SAP clients extensive support for their deployments in cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments.

With the revamp of the portfolio, SAP will now offer its clients three new levels of success experience, namely essential success experience, advanced success experience and select success experience, to boost flexibility.

Essential success experience will be aligned around SAP Enterprise Support offering and focus on mission-critical support, application lifecycle management, and fast time to the first value, added SAP.

Advanced success experience will leverage the SAP Preferred Success solution to provide personalized solutions and process expertise for SAP cloud solutions along with improved support service-level agreements.

Select success experience level is customized to cater to clients’ individual transformational needs and outcomes, noted SAP. Clients can select from multi-year strategic engagement based on SAP MaxAttention or shorter-term engagement focused on SAP Business Journeys. Clients can also choose an engagement by combining the options.

SAP is providing success extensions that, when combined with the new three experience levels, will deliver pre- and post-go-live cloud optimization services.

Momentum in the cloud business, especially the Rise with the SAP solution, is driving SAP’s performance. The Rise with SAP offering now has a 1,300-strong user base.

For fourth-quarter 2021, SAP reported total revenues, on a non-IFRS basis, of €7.981 billion ($9.128 billion). The figure increased 6% year over year (up 3% at constant currency or cc).

For 2022, SAP anticipates cloud revenues in the range of €11.55-€11.85 billion, suggesting a 23-26% increase at cc. Cloud and software revenues are now expected to be between €25 billion and €25.5 billion, calling for a 4-6% rise at cc.

At present, SAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SAP have lost 23.9% against the industry’s gain of 1.4% in the past year.

