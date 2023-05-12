SAP & Google Expand Collaboration With New Open Data Offering

SAP SE SAP and Google Cloud have announced the expansion of their collaboration with a new open data offering. The partnership aims to streamline data landscapes and unleash the potential of business data by allowing customers to build an end-to-end data cloud.

The SAP Datasphere solution, combined with Google's data cloud, will enable businesses to monitor their entire data estate in real time, thus maximizing the return from their Google Cloud and SAP software investments.

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation depends heavily on data, with organizations investing huge resources in creating intricate data connections, unique analytics engines, and generative AI and natural language processing models, noted SAP. SAP Datasphere integrates vital data from SAP systems and data from across the business landscape, allowing businesses to easily combine SAP software data and non-SAP data from nearly any other data source on Google Cloud, added SAP.

Customers can now leverage the integration between SAP Datasphere and Google Cloud BigQuery to access critical data without duplication. The collaboration also combines data from SAP software platforms, like SAP S/4HANA and SAP HANA Cloud, which gives organizations a thorough understanding of their most crucial data on Google's data cloud. Also, customers can now use artificial intelligence and machine learning services offered by Google Cloud to train models using data from SAP and non-SAP systems.

Organizations can also utilize the SAP Analytics Cloud solution in Google Cloud to analyze financial and business outcomes and increase its model accuracy. Furthermore, SAP and Google Cloud are finding ways to combine SAP Datasphere with larger environmental, social and governance data sets and insights powered by Google Cloud to speed up sustainability journeys with useful insights.

The partnership will also allow customers to adopt data products from both SAP and Google Cloud, as well as utilize the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) on Google Cloud. The SAP BTP is scheduled to launch in five new regions this year and is expected to increase in eight regions by 2025.

In March, the company announced the next generation of its SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution — SAP Datasphere. The solution is designed to aid data professionals in delivering quick access to vital business data across the organization's data landscape without compromising on business context and logic, added SAP.

Also, the company established partnerships with some of the AI and data management companies, including Collibra NV, Confluent Inc, Databricks Inc and DataRobot Inc, to boost the functionality of SAP Datasphere.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 35.5% compared with the sub-industry’s rise of 18.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

