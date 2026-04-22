SAP, Google Cloud Collaborate To Deploy Multi-Agent AI

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, SAP SE (SAP) announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help marketers put AI agents to work at scale.

Under the partnership, Gemini Enterprise will act as a central hub for data integrations and multi-agent coordination, which will be supported by the SAP Business Data Cloud Connect solution for Google and BigQuery.

The collaboration intends to help businesses achieve faster speed-to-market, lower operational overhead, and always-on optimization that drives higher ROI, while giving teams more time to focus on strategy and end-to-end campaign execution.

In the pre-market hours, SAP is trading at $175.34, down 0.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.