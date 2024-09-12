SAP Closes Acquisition Of WalkMe

(RTTNews) - SAP AG (SAP) announced on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of WalkMe Ltd. (WKME), a digital adoption platform.

Post the acquisition, each share of WalkMe has been converted into the right for its shareholders to receive $14 per share in cash.

With an equity value of about $1.5 billion, this represents around 45 percent premium to WalkMe's closing share price as of June 4.

The trading of WalkMe's shares is expected to be suspended at the close of the market on September 12 pending delisting.

WalkMe's technology enables seamless workflow execution across business software applications, to boost user experience.

WalkeMeX's AI capabilities will support SAP's copilot Joule with context-aware and proactive help across workflows, allowing users to become more productive.

