SAP To Buy SmartRecruiters For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - SAP AG (SAP), a German software company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to buy SmartRecruiters, a talent acquisition software provider.

The financial terms of the transaction, to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, were not disclosed.

The expertise of SmartRecruiters in high-volume recruiting, recruitment automation, and AI-enabled candidate experience and engagement will support the SAP SuccessFactors human capital management (HCM) suite.

"The planned acquisition will strengthen SAP's all-in-one HCM suite, so customers have the tools they need to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape," SAP said.

With this, the customers of SAP will get enhanced and AI-enabled recruiting and hiring capabilities, making applicant tracking and candidate screening more efficient.

Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters supports over 4,000 organizations globally with its solutions and platform to efficiently manage their hiring workflows end-to-end.

