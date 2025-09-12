SAP Boosts AI-Driven Recruiting Innovation With SmartRecruiters Buyout

SAP SE ( SAP ) has officially completed its acquisition of SmartRecruiters, the Recruiting AI company. The ability to find, attract and engage the right talent directly influences organizational success, innovation capacity and overall growth. The initiative aims to empower enterprises worldwide by streamlining talent acquisition with innovation, scale and AI-driven efficiency.

With SAP’s resources and SmartRecruiters’ category-leading platform, customers can expect a distinct value proposition, from candidate engagement to recruiter workflows and hiring manager experiences. SmartRecruiters offers an AI-native platform that boosts efficiency and streamlines the hiring process. Advanced workforce planning and insights aim to directly link hiring results with business outcomes. A key aspect of the deal is SmartRecruiters’ dual focus, designed from the start to manage both high-volume frontline hiring and enterprise-level recruiting. With SAP, SmartRecruiters is transforming how enterprises compete for talent in today’s market.

SAP and SmartRecruiters have tackled customer concerns with a dual strategy aimed at maintaining stability and broadening opportunities. For SAP SuccessFactors users, SmartRecruiters’ recruiting innovations will be incorporated into the SuccessFactors suite. This will improve features such as reducing time-to-hire, enhancing the candidate and hiring manager experience, and providing workforce planning insights, aligning modern recruiting with SAP’s broader workforce vision.

For SmartRecruiters users, the solution will continue to function independently, fully compatible with SuccessFactors and other HCM systems. Existing customers can expect the same support teams, same integrations and ongoing focus on delivering innovative recruiting capabilities.

SAP Makes AI Advancements Amid Cloud Expansion

In 2025, SAP is strengthening its commitment to AI through substantial investments. More than 30,000 developers will focus on enhancing SAP’s AI foundation and developing new use cases to increase tool user efficiency by 30% by year’s end.

Recently, it revealed its cloud strategy, expanding the SAP Sovereign Cloud portfolio, which underscores its dedication to digital sovereignty and AI-driven innovation across Europe. Amid stricter regulatory requirements, growing data protection needs and a rapidly evolving AI landscape, SAP’s improved offerings aim to enable European enterprises, governments and regulated industries to innovate securely while maintaining full sovereignty over their digital assets.

Moreover, SAP’s growth strategy centers on product innovation, go-to-market transformation, simplification and people. By embedding AI, streamlining operations and guiding customers to the Business Suite, SAP targets sustained growth through 2027, beginning with continued transformation in late 2025. The SAP Business Data Cloud will unify enterprise data and power trusted AI applications, accelerating Business AI adoption. In early 2025, SAP launched 14 AI agents for tasks from commerce search to quoting and finance, with a goal of 40 agents by year-end. Internally, Business AI is boosting productivity and operating profit, while its transformation program helps decouple expense growth from revenue growth.

However, SAP faces revenue pressure from long sales cycles, complex licensing, shifting budgets and the tight link between software and services. Trade tensions and tariffs further weigh on license sales. Cloud backlog growth slowed in the second quarter, and recovery remains uncertain, making the second-half performance, when most cloud deals are signed, critical.

SAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 16.9% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 19.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. Ubiquiti invests significantly in research and development activities to develop innovative products and state-of-the-art technology, expanding its addressable market and staying at the cutting edge of networking technology. The company believes its new product pipeline will help increase average selling prices for high-performance, best-value products, thus boosting the top line. Ubiquiti is witnessing healthy traction in the Enterprise Technology segment.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Viasat Inc. ( VSAT ) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. It provides high-bandwidth, high-performance communication solutions to the public, as well as to military, enterprise, and government agencies. Viasat's impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models.

InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC ) currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 54.27% in the trailing four quarters.

InterDigital's global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate different markets are impressive. It is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. Apart from its strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive significant value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses.

