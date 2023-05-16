SAP and Microsoft Partner to Improve Recruitment Process

SAP SE SAP and Microsoft Corporation MSFT have partnered to integrate their technologies to help companies address their workforce skill gap and improve recruitment and employee development processes. SAP SuccessFactors solutions will be integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Viva Learning as well as Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

Companies today face a rising issue as they attempt to close the skills gap between their current workforce and the capabilities required for the future. Companies are constantly revising requirements based on the fast-shifting skills environment, ensuring job descriptions are competitive with the market, and crafting interview questions to bring out the best in every applicant.

The collaboration between SAP and Microsoft will enable SAP customers to leverage the power of generative AI and find suitable candidates and generate personalized insights. SAP will use data from SAP SuccessFactors products and the Azure OpenAI Service API to develop engaging and highly targeted job descriptions.

Managers can improve job descriptions using Copilot in Microsoft Word with additional material and checks to detect bias owing to the interface between the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting system and Microsoft 365. The Azure OpenAI Service API will also be used by SAP to provide interviewers with prompts through Microsoft Teams with questions based on a candidate's skills, the job requirement and comparable positions, added SAP.

Also, employees can use Copilot in Microsoft Viva Learning to conduct natural language queries to create personalized learning recommendations based on data and learning courses in SAP SuccessFactors solutions that align with the employee's career and development goals.

The SAP SuccessFactors portfolio will automatically update as learning is completed, giving businesses an accurate picture of the state of the organizational skills landscape. This improvement strengthens a solid connection with content, assignment, rights and single sign-on sync, which is now available. Customers will also have access to an easy admin setup experience later this year, added SAP.

Recently, SAP and Google Cloud have announced the expansion of their collaboration with a new open data offering. The partnership aims to streamline data landscapes and unleash the potential of business data by allowing customers to build an end-to-end data cloud.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 34.6% compared with the sub-industry’s rise of 18.3% in the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX and Blackbaud BLKB, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.8% in the past 60 days to $1.76 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have increased 4.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 7.3% in the past 60 days to $3.68 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have increased 28.5% in the past year.

