Sany Heavy Equipment Boosts Operations with New 2024 Agreements

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co (HK:0631) has released an update.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co has announced several new agreements with Sany Group to enhance its operations for 2024, including services in digital information, product R&D, and utility purchases. These agreements aim to accommodate increased transaction volumes and establish annual caps through 2025. This strategic move is designed to streamline operations and bolster the company’s service capabilities.

