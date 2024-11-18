News & Insights

Stocks

Santander UK to Redeem Securities Following Trigger Conditions

November 18, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Santander UK (GB:SANB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Santander UK has announced the redemption of certain securities issued under its Structured Note and Certificate Programme, following the fulfillment of specific conditions. The securities, identified by their ISIN codes, will be redeemed on November 21, 2024, and subsequently removed from the Official List and London Stock Exchange’s main market. This move reflects Santander UK’s strategic management of its financial instruments.

For further insights into GB:SANB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.