Santander UK to Redeem Securities Following Trigger Conditions

Santander UK has announced the redemption of certain securities issued under its Structured Note and Certificate Programme, following the fulfillment of specific conditions. The securities, identified by their ISIN codes, will be redeemed on November 21, 2024, and subsequently removed from the Official List and London Stock Exchange’s main market. This move reflects Santander UK’s strategic management of its financial instruments.

