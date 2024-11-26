Santander UK to List Equity Notes in London

Santander UK (GB:SANB) has released an update.

Santander UK has announced the publication of a prospectus for its Equity Index Linked Notes, which will soon be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. This move marks a strategic shift as the company plans to delist these notes from Euronext Dublin. Investors interested in equity-linked securities should take note of this development, as it enhances the trading opportunities for these financial instruments.

