Sanofi: Venglustat Meets All Primary Endpoints In Phase 3 Study Of Type 3 Gaucher Disease

February 02, 2026 — 01:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) reported that the LEAP2MONO phase 3 study demonstrated that venglustat met the primary and three out of four key secondary endpoints in adults and pediatric patients with neurological manifestations of type 3 Gaucher disease. Venglustat demonstrated superiority versus enzyme replacement therapy in addressing neurological symptoms. Also, Venglustat was well tolerated overall with no new safety signals. Sanofi said it will pursue global regulatory filings for venglustat in GD3.

Houman Ashrafian, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Sanofi, said: "What excites us most is the potential to address critical unmet medical needs. A daily pill could make a serious difference for Gaucher patients facing neurological challenges."

Sanofi shares are trading at 79.20 euros, up 2.75%.

