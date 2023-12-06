Sanofi Says Developing 12 Experimental Medicines

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) shared information about the development status and target indications of its pipeline, which consists of 12 potential blockbuster assets in immunology and vaccines.

It includes its three 'pipeline-in-a-product' assets, amlitelimab, frexalimab and SAR441566 (Oral TNFR1si), each with a peak sales potential of over 5 billion euros, as well as treatments for multiple sclerosis (tolebrutinib), asthma (lunsekimig, rilzabrutinib), inflamatory bowel disease (Anti-TL1A), atopic dermatitis (IRAK4 degrader), and COPD (itepekimab). Additional potential blockbusters include vaccines against acne, extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli, and RSV in older adults.

Sanofi expects that recently launched and future pharma assets will generate over 10 billion euros of annual sales by 2030, driven by late-stage pipeline assets such as amlitelimab, frexalimab, itepekimab, and tolebrutinib, as well as recently launched products including ALTUVIIIO, Sarclisa, and Tzield.

In Dupixent, the company anticipates maintaining strong performance and achieving a low double-digit net sales growth Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2030. This growth is supported by expected new indications such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well as greater penetration in approved indications.

Sanofi reiterated its expectation to achieve over 10 billion euros in annual sales by 2030 for vaccines, including the recent launch of Beyfortus.

Sanofi said that its Research and Development will lead to a 50% increase in the number of Phase 3 studies between 2023 and 2025. The company's commitment to R&D will also support an expected 25 mid- to late-stage read-outs and up to 19 regulatory submissions for its pharma assets in the next two years.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.