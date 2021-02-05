Sanofi Increases Cost Savings Target - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that it is increasing its cost savings target by 500 million euros to 2.5 billion euros by 2022. It plans to fully reinvest the extra savings to further drive top line growth and fund the pipeline.

The company said it achieved about 1.7 billion euros of savings in 2020, almost 85% of the 2022 target announced at Capital Markets Day 2019.

Sanofi Friday confirmed its target to expand its business operating income or BOI margin to 30% by 2022, with the ambition for its BOI margin to exceed 32% by 2025.

The company said it is tracking toward its 2022 target as planned, with the BOI margin up 120 basis points in 2020.

Sanofi plans to announce its expectation that Dupixent will become accretive to BOI margin by end of 2022.

The company said it is engaging its workforce in a cultural shift towards play to win behaviors, including accountability, productivity, and increased focus.

