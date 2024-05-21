News & Insights

SNY

Sanofi, Formation Bio, OpenAI Announce AI Collaboration

May 21, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Tuesday a collaboration with Formation Bio and AI research and deployment company OpenAI to build AI-powered software to accelerate drug development and bring new medicines to patients more efficiently.

Under the deal, the companies would bring together data, software and tuned models to develop custom, purpose-built solutions across the drug development lifecycle.

Sanofi said it will leverage the partnership to provide access to proprietary data to develop AI models as it continues on its path to becoming the first biopharma company powered by AI at scale.

