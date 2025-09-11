BioTech

Sanofi: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For SAR402663

September 11, 2025 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi said the FDA has granted fast track designation to SAR402663, an investigational one-time intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Sanofi is currently evaluating SAR402663 in a phase 1/2 for the treatment of patients with neovascular AMD. SAR402663 delivers genetic material encoding soluble FLT01 designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor.

The fast-track designation process aims to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical need.

