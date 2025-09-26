Markets

Sanofi Expands $35 Insulin Program To All U.S. Patients

September 26, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) on Friday announced a broad expansion of its Insulins Valyou Savings Program, under which a 30-day supply of any Sanofi insulin will be available for $35 to all U.S. patients with a valid prescription.

Initially designed for people without health insurance, the program will now cover all Americans regardless of insurance status, including those with commercial plans or Medicare. Sanofi said the expansion aims to improve affordability and access to its insulin products.

The expanded program will take effect on January 1, 2026.

"Our announcement builds on an idea first championed by President Trump to lower costs for American patients at the pharmacy counter. At Sanofi, we share his objective and believe that no one should struggle to afford their insulin and we are proud to take this next step as we play our part to keep America healthy," said Adam Gluck, Head of US Corporate Affairs, Sanofi.

