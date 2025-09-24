Markets

Sanofi Commits $625 Mln To Expand Venture Fund

September 24, 2025 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi Winthrop Industrie SA, Sanofi SA (SAN.PA, SNY, SNYNF), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, on Wednesday said it has made an additional $625 million multi-year capital commitment to its corporate venture arm, Sanofi Ventures.

The company said that the move is raising its total assets under management to more than $1.4 billion.

The fund has already deployed over $800 million across more than 70 companies and participates across all stages of the private company lifecycle, from seed to crossover, as well as in IPOs.

The company said the move will help advance potentially life-changing therapies while reinforcing its long-term growth ambitions and role as a catalyst for healthcare innovation.

On Tuesday, Sanofi closed trading, 1.21% lesser at EUR 79.26 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.