Sanofi Buys DR-0201 Myeloid Cell Engager From Dren Bio

(RTTNews) - French pharmaceutical company Sanofi S.A. (SNYNF,SNY) said Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of DR-0201, a targeted bispecific myeloid cell engager. Sanofi acquired DR-0201 from a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Dren Bio, Inc.

Sanofi said DR-0201, which has now been renamed SAR448501, is expected to add to the growth of the company's immunology division in the coming years.

According to the company, DR-0201 was acquired by purchasing Dren 0201, Inc., a Dren Bio affiliate, for an upfront payment of $600 million, with potential milestone payments to the tune of $1.3 billion. Dren Bio will keep on independently developing antibody therapeutics aimed at selectively depleting pathogenic cells, Sanofi added.

Sanofi stated that DR-0201 has shown strong B-cell depletion in both pre-clinical and early clinical studies. The company added that the latest data from research in autoimmune diseases show that the DR-0201 mechanism can help in restoring the adaptive immune system.

The company noted that DR-201 can provide long-lasting, treatment-free remission to patients with difficult-to-treat B-cell-mediated conditions like lupus, where there are too many unfulfilled medical requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.