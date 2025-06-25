Sanofi Advances Kymera's KT-485 into Clinical Testing, Discontinuing KT-474 Development

Sanofi will advance Kymera's KT-485 into clinical trials while discontinuing KT-474, offering significant collaboration milestones.

Kymera Therapeutics has announced that Sanofi will advance their next-generation oral IRAK4 degrader, KT-485, into clinical testing, while opting not to pursue KT-474. Preclinical studies indicated that KT-485 has enhanced selectivity, potency, and a favorable safety profile compared to its predecessor. As part of their collaboration, Kymera is eligible for up to $975 million in milestones along with royalties, and has received a $20 million milestone payment for KT-485's preclinical progress. Sanofi's commitment to advancing KT-485 reflects both companies’ dedication to innovative treatments for immunological diseases, aiming to leverage the advantages of targeted protein degradation to improve therapeutic outcomes. KT-485 is expected to begin Phase 1 testing next year, underscoring its potential as a transformative treatment option in the sector.

Sanofi's decision to advance KT-485 into clinical testing underscores the candidate's promising preclinical profile, enhancing Kymera's development credibility.

Kymera achieved a $20 million milestone related to preclinical activities of KT-485, reflecting strong progress in its partnership with Sanofi.

Kymera could receive up to $975 million in potential collaboration milestones, indicating significant financial upside from the development of KT-485.

With the option for a 50/50 development and profit share of KT-485 in the U.S., Kymera is positioned to benefit from future revenues related to the drug's success.

Sanofi's decision not to advance KT-474 raises concerns about the viability or potential of the previous candidate, indicating a possible setback for Kymera's portfolio.

The mention of risks associated with ongoing and future clinical trials highlights uncertainties that may impact investor confidence and the development timeline of Kymera's drug candidates.

The reliance on milestone payments and collaboration with Sanofi may create financial instability if anticipated developments do not materialize as planned.

KT-485 is a next-generation oral IRAK4 degrader aimed at treating immuno-inflammatory diseases, showcasing increased potency and selectivity in preclinical tests.

Sanofi is advancing KT-485 into clinical testing due to its compelling preclinical profile and improved safety over the previously considered KT-474.

Kymera can earn up to $975 million in milestones, along with double-digit royalties and a 50/50 profit share for KT-485's development in the U.S.

KT-485 is anticipated to advance into Phase 1 clinical testing next year following robust preclinical studies.

KT-485 targets IRAK4 degradation, offering a novel therapeutic approach distinct from traditional small molecule inhibitors in treating immunological diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KYMR insiders have traded $KYMR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NELLO MAINOLFI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,470,000

ELENA RIDLOFF has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,500 shares for an estimated $778,200 .

. JEFFREY W. ALBERS sold 6,349 shares for an estimated $311,101

PAMELA ESPOSITO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $245,185

BRUCE N. JACOBS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,035 shares for an estimated $214,219 .

. ELLEN CHINIARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,370 shares for an estimated $198,884 .

. JARED GOLLOB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,740 shares for an estimated $174,785 .

. JEREMY G CHADWICK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,958 shares for an estimated $117,548.

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KYMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KYMR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.



(NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced an update to its IRAK4 partnership with Sanofi.





Sanofi has informed Kymera that KT-485/SAR447971, an oral, highly potent and selective development candidate targeting IRAK4 for immuno-inflammatory diseases that Kymera has discovered and characterized through preclinical studies, has been selected to advance into clinical studies. Following extensive preclinical work supporting its robust development potential, KT-485 is being prioritized for development under the companies’ existing IRAK4 collaboration, and is expected to advance into Phase 1 testing next year. Based on the planned development of KT-485, Sanofi will not advance KT-474.





In conjunction with its plans to advance KT-485, Sanofi also communicated its decision to exercise its participation election right for the IRAK4 target under the terms of the companies’ collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, Kymera achieved a $20 million milestone in the second quarter of 2025 related to preclinical activities associated with KT-485. Kymera is eligible to receive up to $975 million of potential clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones related to KT-485, including an additional milestone upon the start of Phase 1 clinical testing.





“Sanofi’s intention to advance KT-485 into clinical testing and to direct all collaboration resources to the next-generation IRAK4 degrader is a reflection of the molecule’s compelling preclinical profile and of Sanofi’s and Kymera’s commitment to transform immunology treatment paradigms. Both companies have a strong belief in and commitment to targeting the IRAK4 pathway with degraders that are functionally differentiated from small molecule inhibitors, and to bringing forward the best oral medicines to patients living with immunological diseases,” commented Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “In preclinical testing, KT-485 demonstrated an improved target product profile as compared to KT-474. With greater potency and selectivity and a generally improved overall profile, KT-485 is best-positioned to capitalize on the significant potential of IRAK4 degradation.”











About KT-485







KT-485/SAR447971 is a first-in-class, selective, potent, oral IRAK4 degrader in development for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory diseases with significant patient need. IRAK4 is a master regulator of innate immunity and key protein of the myddosome complex that mediates signaling through IL-1 and toll-like receptors. IRAK4 is a scaffolding kinase that acts at the interface of the innate and adaptive immune responses with a variety of functions depending on its kinase activity and scaffolding function. Eliminating IRAK4 completely through degradation impacts both the kinase and scaffolding functions, therefore having the potential to achieve a broad, well-tolerated, anti-inflammatory effect providing a novel therapeutic approach for a variety of immune-inflammatory diseases. Clinical data generated to date demonstrates the potential of IRAK4 degradation to deliver the combined activity of upstream biologics in an oral drug for multiple diseases. Sanofi, which is collaborating with Kymera on the development of IRAK4 degraders outside of the oncology and immuno-oncology fields, is progressing the IRAK4 program through clinical development. Per the collaboration, Kymera achieved a $20 million milestone related to preclinical activities associated with KT-485. Kymera is eligible to receive an additional milestone upon the start of Phase 1 clinical testing, part of up to $975 million of potential clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.







About Kymera Therapeutics







Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years.



www.kymeratx.com



or follow us on



X



or



LinkedIn



.







Availability of Other Information About Kymera Therapeutics







For more information, please visit the Kymera website at https://www.kymeratx.com/



https://www.kymeratx.com/



or follow Kymera on



X (@KymeraTx)



and



LinkedIn (Kymera Therapeutics



). Investors and others should note that Kymera communicates with its investors and the public using the Company website, including, but not limited to, corporate disclosures, investor presentations, FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and press releases, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that Kymera posts on its website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Kymera encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that Kymera posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Kymera’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of KT-485, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the timing and anticipated results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, supply chain, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current and future preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with current or future preclinical and clinical trials, including for KT-474 and KT-485; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Kymera Therapeutics' planned interactions with regulatory authorities; obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property; and Kymera Therapeutics' relationships with its existing and future collaboration partners, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with and submissions to regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Investor and Media Contact:







Justine Koenigsberg





Vice President, Investor Relations







investors@kymeratx.com









media@kymeratx.com







857-285-5300



