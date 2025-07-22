Sanofi To Acquire Vicebio

(RTTNews) - Sanofi has entered into an agreement to acquire Vicebio, a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in London, UK. Sanofi would acquire all of Vicebio's share capital for a total upfront payment of $1.15 billion, with potential milestone payments of up to $450 million based on development and regulatory achievements. Sanofi said the acquisition will not have a significant impact on financial guidance for 2025.

The company said the acquisition brings an early-stage combination vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus, and expands the capabilities in vaccine design and development with Vicebio's Molecular Clamp technology.

"Vicebio's 'Molecular Clamp' technology introduces a purposefully simple but thoughtful approach to further improve vaccine designs at a time when respiratory viral infections continue to impact millions globally", said Jean-François Toussaint, Global Head of Research and Development Vaccines at Sanofi.

