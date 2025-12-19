Is Sanmina (SANM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Sanmina (SANM). SANM is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.12, which compares to its industry's average of 22.96. SANM's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.20 and as low as 10.26, with a median of 12.95, all within the past year.

SANM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SANM's industry has an average PEG of 1.30 right now. Over the last 12 months, SANM's PEG has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.06.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SANM has a P/CF ratio of 16.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SANM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.29. Over the past 52 weeks, SANM's P/CF has been as high as 17.73 and as low as 10.27, with a median of 12.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sanmina's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SANM is an impressive value stock right now.

