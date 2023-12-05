News & Insights

Sanmina CFO Kurt Adzema Quits, Names Jon Faust Replacement

December 05, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM), a manufacturer of electronic components, Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Kurt Adzema has resigned. Adzema will be replaced by Jon Faust, effective December 18.

Faust has over 20 years of experience in large, public, multinational companies and has spent 19 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He had served as the Global Controller of HP Inc.

On Monday, Sanmina shares closed at $50.28, down 0.20% on the Nasdaq.

