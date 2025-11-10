Sangoma Technologies Corporation Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sangoma Technologies Corporation (STC.TO) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.34 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$1.91 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.34 Mln. vs. -$1.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.07 vs. -$0.06 last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $200 Mln - $210 Mln

