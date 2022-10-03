Markets

Sangoma Technologies Appoints Larry Stock As CFO

(RTTNews) - Sangoma Technologies Corp. (SANG, STC.TO) said that it appointed its former Chief Corporate Officer, Larry Stock, as Chief Financial Officer effective October 3, 2022. He succeeds David Moore, who is transitioning into the role of EVP, Corporate Development, to lead Sangoma's merger and acquisition efforts. And Jamie Minner has been named Sangoma's new Chief Revenue Officer.

Larry Stock was the CFO of Star2Star when it was acquired by Sangoma in March 2021 and prior to that, had a 22-year career at Jabil (JBL), where he held a number of executive finance and leadership roles including Chief Audit Executive, Divisional Chief Financial Officer, VP of Risk & Assurance, and Chief Risk Officer.

