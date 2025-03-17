Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$23.4 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$23.4 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$60.3 million, or -$0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 270.1% to $7.55 million from $2.04 million last year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

