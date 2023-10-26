Sandvik To Acquire Buffalo Tungsten - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) has signed an agreement to acquire Buffalo Tungsten, Inc., a US based manufacturer of tungsten metal powder and tungsten carbide powder. Sandvik said the impact on EBITA margin will be limited. Impact on earnings per share will be accretive, the company noted.

"With the acquisition of BTI we take an important step in our strategic ambition to strengthen our presence in the North American market. BTI will enhance our regional capacity to produce tungsten powder locally in US," said Stefan Widing, CEO of Sandvik.

Buffalo Tungsten will be reported within the business area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions.

