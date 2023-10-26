News & Insights

Markets

Sandvik To Acquire Buffalo Tungsten - Quick Facts

October 26, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) has signed an agreement to acquire Buffalo Tungsten, Inc., a US based manufacturer of tungsten metal powder and tungsten carbide powder. Sandvik said the impact on EBITA margin will be limited. Impact on earnings per share will be accretive, the company noted.

"With the acquisition of BTI we take an important step in our strategic ambition to strengthen our presence in the North American market. BTI will enhance our regional capacity to produce tungsten powder locally in US," said Stefan Widing, CEO of Sandvik.

Buffalo Tungsten will be reported within the business area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.