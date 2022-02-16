Sandvik Secures SEK 2 Bln Major Order In Mining

(RTTNews) - Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, an arm of Sandvik AB (SDVKY.PK), a Swedish engineering company, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a multi-year contract worth around 2 billion Swedish Kronor from BHP, for the Jansen Potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The contract allows Sandvik to develop underground mining equipment and automation solution for BHP. According to the contract agreed, the delivery period of the equipment is expected to commence in the third quarter 2023 and extend until 2026.

The Jansen project has the potential to be the largest potash-producing mine in the world and is expected to operate for up to 100 years. The production is anticipated to begin in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.