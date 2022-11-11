Sandvik (SDVKY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.76, changing hands as high as $19.03 per share. Sandvik AB shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDVKY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.81 per share, with $29.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.02.

