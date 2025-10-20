Markets

Sandvik Q3 Adj. EBITA Declines

October 20, 2025 — 05:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SAND.ST) reported that its third quarter profit increased to 3.5 billion Swedish kronor from 3.2 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.82 kronor compared to 2.58 kronor. Adjusted EBITA declined to 5.5 billion kronor from 5.9 billion kronor. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.81 kronor compared to 2.94 kronor.

Revenues were 29.22 billion Swedish kronor compared to 30.31 billion Swedish kronor, last year. Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates, was 5%. Order intake was 30.77 billion kronor compared to 28.80 billion kronor. Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 16%.

