Sandvik Acquires Dimensional Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKF.PK), a Swedish engineering company said on Wednesday it has acquired Dimensional Control Systems or DCS, a provider of dimensional quality management software and on-site engineering services. Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

DCS's software business has had a yearly growth rate of around 10 percent and is expected to grow at similar pace in the future, the acquirer said, adding that the impact of the acquisition on its earnings per share will initially be neutral.

DCS's products and services are expected to complement and enhance Sandvik's existing portfolio within metrology. "This acquisition is in line with our strategic focus to grow in the digital manufacturing space, with special attention on industrial software close to component manufacturing. Dimensional Control System's offering, in combination with our extensive manufacturing know-how, will enhance Sandvik's overall digital offering - and specifically our industrial metrology solutions," commented Stefan Widing, CEO of Sandvik.

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, DCS reported revenues of approximately SEK 92 million for 2020 with an EBITA margin neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions division.

