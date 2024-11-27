News & Insights

Sandstorm Gold Announces Key Project Developments

November 27, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has released an update.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties has reported significant progress on its key projects, including the Robertson mine in Nevada and the Hod Maden project in Türkiye. The Robertson mine has received a crucial environmental permit, paving the way for potential production in 2027, while site preparations at the Hod Maden project continue to advance.

