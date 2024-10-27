News & Insights

Sands China Reveals LVS’s Q3 Financial Filing

October 27, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Sands China (HK:1928) has released an update.

Sands China, a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), announced that its controlling shareholder has filed its quarterly financial report for the fiscal third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The report, which follows US GAAP standards, includes financial data about LVS’s Macao operations owned by Sands China. Investors are advised to consult professionals to understand the differences between US GAAP and IFRS standards used by Sands China.

