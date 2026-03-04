SandRidge Energy Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $21.64 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $17.58 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.50 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $39.40 million from $38.97 million last year.

SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.64 Mln. vs. $17.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $39.40 Mln vs. $38.97 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.