News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Sandoz Spin-off Awaits Shareholder Approval On September 15

August 18, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) Friday issued an invitation for an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders that will take place on September 15 in relation to the Sandoz spin-off. Novartis Board has already approved the proposal.

In the meeting, the shareholders will vote on a dividend-in-kind as well as share capital reduction to effect the Spin-off.

If shareholders approve the spin-off that was initiated in August, then they will receive one Sandoz share for every five Novartis share or one Sandoz ADR for every five Novartis ADR.

Upon approval, Sandoz will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, with an ADR program in the US. The ADRs will not be listed on a U.S. national exchange.

The spin-off is planned to occur on or around October 4.

On Thursday, shares of Novartis are trading at $101.73 down 0.37% on New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.