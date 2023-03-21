Sandoz Gets FDA Approval For Biosimilar Hyrimoz High-concentration Formulation

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division, said Tuesday that that the US Food and Drug Administration approved a citrate-free high-concentration formulation (HCF) of its biosimilar Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz) injection.

The adalimumab citrate-free HCF (100 mg/mL) is approved to treat seven indications covered by the reference medicine, Humira (adalimumab), including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis.

Sandoz plans to launch the Hyrimoz citrate-free HCF in the US on July 1, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.