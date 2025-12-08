Markets

Sandoz Completes Acquisition Of Just-Evotec Biologics

December 08, 2025 — 01:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZ.SW) announced the completion of the acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS from Evotec SE. The deal includes the Toulouse development and manufacturing site and an indefinite licence to cutting-edge continuous-manufacturing technology for biosimilars. The company noted that the transaction is in line with existing capital-expenditure commitments and does not impact 2025 guidance.

The company said the milestone fully aligns with the Sandoz biosimilar strategy, expanding in-house drug substance development and manufacturing capabilities and leveraging continuous-manufacturing technology to boost efficiency and scalability.

