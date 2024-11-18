News & Insights

Sandon Capital’s Informative Presentation Highlights Investment Caution

November 18, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has released a presentation for general information purposes, emphasizing that it is not an investment recommendation and does not guarantee performance or returns. Investors are advised to seek independent financial advice as the presentation does not account for individual financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes, and the presentation includes no assurance on projected results.

