Sandisk (SNDK) Price Target Increased by 113.60% to 625.79

The average one-year price target for Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) has been revised to $625.79 / share. This is an increase of 113.60% from the prior estimate of $292.97 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of $695.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDK is 0.24%, an increase of 67.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.65% to 141,790K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDK is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,048K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,122K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,308K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,654K shares , representing a decrease of 70.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 36.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,200K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 1.22% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,920K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing an increase of 36.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 51.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.