Sandisk Corp. Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $803 million, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sandisk Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $967 million or $6.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 61.5% to $3.02 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Sandisk Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $803 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.15 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $3.02 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 12.00 To $ 14.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.400 B To $ 4.800 B

