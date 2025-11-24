Markets
Sandisk Corp. To Replace Interpublic Group Of Companies In S&P 500

November 24, 2025 — 08:47 pm EST

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) will replace The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the S&P 500, and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) will replace Sandisk in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 28. S&P 500 constituent Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is acquiring The Interpublic Group of Companies in a deal expected to close soon, pending final conditions.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) will replace Premier Inc. (PINC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 28. Patient Square Capital is acquiring Premier in a deal expected to be completed November 25, pending final closing conditions.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) will replace Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 2. Gildan Activewear (GIL) is acquiring Hanesbrands in a deal expected to be completed December 1, pending final closing conditions.

