News & Insights

Stocks

Sandfire Resources Expands Quotation on ASX

November 29, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 171,806 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and appeal to investors looking for growth opportunities in the resources sector.

For further insights into AU:SFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.