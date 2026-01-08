Sanara Secures Vizient Innovative Technology Contract For BIASURGE Advanced Surgical Solution

(RTTNews) - Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) announced that its BIASURGE Advanced Surgical Solution has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The award was based on recommendations from hospital experts who identified BIASURGE's unique qualities and potential to improve surgical care.

BIASURGE is a no-rinse irrigation solution designed to cleanse surgical wounds more efficiently than saline alone. Its antimicrobial preservative provides broad-spectrum effectiveness against pathogenic microorganisms, supporting infection-control strategies and enhancing surgical precision by maintaining a cleaner operative field. The product is indicated for mechanical cleansing and removal of debris, including microorganisms, from surgical wounds.

The Vizient contract, effective January 1, 2026, gives member healthcare facilities access to BIASURGE at contracted pricing and pre-negotiated terms. Sanara's management noted that the agreement expands the company's reach across Vizient's extensive network, which represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Sanara MedTech develops and markets a portfolio of surgical and biologics products aimed at improving clinical outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Alongside BIASURGE, its offerings include CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Powder, FORTIFY tissue repair grafts, and advanced biologic matrices for bone and soft tissue repair.

SMTI has traded between $1.10 and $10.08 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $24.39, down 1.97% and rose in after-hours to $24.88, up 2.01%.

