Sana Biotech's UP421 Shows Durable Insulin Secretion Without Immunosuppression

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) announced positive six-month follow-up results Monday from a first-in-human study using UP421—engineered pancreatic islet cells modified with its hypoimmune or HIP technology for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

In this study, a patient underwent an islet cell transplant without the use of immunosuppressive drugs.

Results showed the transplanted cells remained functional and safe, producing insulin as measured by circulating C-peptide levels and response to a mixed meal tolerance test or MMTT.

MRI scans at 12 weeks also confirmed cell survival at the transplant site. The patient showed no safety issues and maintained insulin production six months post-transplant.

The study, conducted with Uppsala University Hospital, is considered groundbreaking as it demonstrates immune evasion and persistence of allogeneic islet cells without immunosuppression—an important advancement toward a functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Sana is now applying this immune-evasion technology to develop SC451, a stem cell-derived therapy for type 1 diabetes, and aims to file an IND in 2026.

Sana CEO Dr. Steve Harr called the findings "a transformative step" toward delivering a one-time treatment that eliminates the need for insulin and immunosuppressive drugs.

Currently, SANA is trading at $2.66, up by 1.91 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.